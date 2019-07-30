In Ukraine, the expected outbreak of diphtheria
Of the 1,000 patients every 10 minutes to die.
The health Ministry said that Ukraine is a few steps from an outbreak of diphtheria. Despite the fact that the state has more than 3 million doses of vaccines against dangerous diseases, many refuse vaccination. The effect of Indian vaccines on itself under the flashes of cameras and a dozen operators checked with the acting head of the Ministry of Health Suprun. This is stated in the story TSN.
Fast. It does not hurt. And now I’m protected, said after the introduction of the vaccine against diphtheria Suprun.
Opasnosti disease is a high mortality rate. So, out of 1000 patients on diphtheria every 10 minutes to die. Director of the Center for public health MOH of Ukraine Volodymyr Kurpita announced that in 2018, there were 10 cases of diphtheria.
In previous years this number ranged from 0 to 4. This is a serious message to think — said Kurpyta.
From birth to 16 years of age the person should receive 6 doses of vaccine against diphtheria: 2, 4, 6, 18 months and 6 and 16 years. After that, the injection should be done every 10 years.
“9 circles of hell” — as it is called infectious disease due to potential complications. It is a disease with high mortality. Of thousands of patients die every tenth. The vaccine in Ukraine, say the health Ministry there. Just delivered more than three million vaccines,” — said in the program.
The disease is dangerous the complications, it often affects the heart and nervous system, and is often the time for salvation a few hours. Therefore, the only protection from the virus — vaccination.
Diphtheria is an acute infectious disease that is transmitted by airborne droplets. A particular danger is extremely poisonous toxin that secretes the diphtheria Bacillus. It affects the nervous, cardiovascular and excretory system. So often saving the patient’s life doctors have a few hours. The only defense against the virus is vaccination. Those who had already been ill with diphtheria, are not immune from recurrence.