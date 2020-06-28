In Ukraine the gas reserves in underground storage facilities exceeded 19.5 billion cubic meters
The volume of gas in underground storages of Ukraine as of June 26 increased to 19,588 billion cubic meters, transmit data of the “Operator of Ukraine’s GTS”.
According to recent reports, a day in UGS Ukraine uploaded 72,10 million cubic meters of gas.
From underground storage facilities of Ukraine during the day the gas is not selected.
While data for June 26, stated that in Ukraine for the day came from Slovakia — 36,88 million cubic meters, from Hungary gas were reported from Poland — 3.08 million cubic meters of blue fuel.
Add, on the territory of Ukraine, excluding Crimea — 12 underground gas storage facilities total active capacity of 31 billion cubic meters.
It was reported that from November 2018 the price of gas for households rose to 8550 UAH per thousand cubic meters, starting next spring it began to decrease. According to Naftogaz, the gas price for population in may fell by 21% compared to the previous month. On gas for households in June fell by 6%.
