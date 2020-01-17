In Ukraine, the rapidly growing unemployment
January 17, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
In December, 2019 in Ukraine was officially registered 338,2 thousand unemployed, 49.3 thousand more than in November 2019(259,3 thousand). About it reports RBC-Ukraine with reference to the State statistics service.
While in November the number of unemployed increased by 29.6 thousand.
According to the statistical Agency, the number of job openings in December fell to 59.0 per thousand (in November 80,9 thousand), and the load of registered unemployed per vacancy — 6,0 (November -6,0).
As reported by RBC Ukraine, with a maximum allowance increased from 1 December 2019, with 8028 8408 UAH to UAH in a month.