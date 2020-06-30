In Ukraine, the salary debt exceeded three billion
In Ukraine the deteriorating situation with payment of wages
The debt to employees of economically active enterprises in a single month increased by 7.5%.
In Ukraine, the debt of the enterprises on salary payment in may 2020 rose 4.9% in comparison with April and on 1 June amounted to 3,142 billion. According to the State statistics service on Tuesday, June 30.
Provided that the debt to employees of economically active enterprises on June 1 of the current year amounted to 1,958 billion or 7.5% more than on 1 may.
State statistics service notes that the data are presented excluding the temporarily annexed Crimea and Sevastopol, as well as part of the temporarily uncontrolled territories in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
Recall that in April, wage arrears in Ukraine grew by 1.1%, to 2,997 billion.
It was also reported that President Vladimir Zelensky called realistic sharp increase in the minimum wage to 6,5 thousand hryvnias from July 1, 2021.
