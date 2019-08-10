In Ukraine the second month in a row deflation

By the end of July, the state statistics service recorded a deflation: prices fell by 0.6%

In July, consumer prices decreased 0.6% compared to June, and from the beginning of the year increased by 3%. This is evidenced by the State statistics service.

Core inflation in July compared to June amounted to -0,1% YTD and 2.2%.

In annual terms (to July 2018) prices increased by 9%.

В Украине второй месяц подряд зафиксирована дефляция

Most vegetables fell by 13.6%. Also dropped the price of clothing (3.9 percent) and footwear (5.2 percent). The cost of public services fell on average by 2.3%, including because of falling gas prices by 10.4%.

At the same time, the number of goods in July rose eggs on 15,2%, sugar 2.9%, alcoholic beverages by 1.1%.

The price of transport decreased by 1.1% mainly due to the cost of fuel and petroleum products by 3.2% and vehicles by 1.1%, says statistics service.

  • In June this year, the state statistics Committee fixed deflation: prices compared to the previous month decreased by 0.5%. Ukraine dropped out of the top 20 countries with the highest inflation.
  • Inflation in may was 0.7% in April and 1% in March and 0.9%, which was 0.4% more than in February.
  • By the end of 2018, inflation in Ukraine reached 5-year low of 9.8%.
