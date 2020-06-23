In Ukraine the turnover of retail trade increased by 6.6%
In January-may of 2020 retail sales of goods of retail trade enterprises of Ukraine (legal entities) increased by 6.6% compared to the same period of 2019, to of 319.06 billion.
Leader in terms of retail turnover of retail companies in January-may 2020 was the city of Kiev (73,12 billion; 3.8% more than in the same period of 2019). Among the regions of the country, the first place on this indicator took the Dnipropetrovsk oblast (32,66 billion, 9.0% more); the second — Kiev (27,83 billion, or 18.7% more); third — Odessa (24,60 billion, a 3.7% increase) region.
According to the State statistics service.
The smallest volume of retail turnover for 5 months of 2020 showed retailers Luhansk (UAH 2.25 billion; 16.7% more than in the same period of 2019), Chernivtsi (2,88 billion, which is 8.1% less) and Ternopil (3,39 billion, 3.0% higher) areas.
From June 26 the Airline SkyUp will resume domestic flights in Ukraine
As reported, according to the state statistics service, in 2019 the retail trade turnover of retail trade enterprises (legal persons) made up 795,20 billion, which is 19.0% more than in 2018.
telegraf.com.ua