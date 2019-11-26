In Ukraine there will be new banknotes of 50 and 200 hryvnias and coins of 5 and 10
The NBU intends to enter in the money circulation of Ukraine coin 5 UAH, from 20 December 2019, and the coin of 10 hryvnia — in 2020.
Coins 1 and 2 hryvnia, the NBU introduced from 27 April 2018.
It is noted that there will be a parallel circulation of both coins and banknotes of the above mentioned denominations of 1,2,5 and 10 hryvnia. The banknotes do not need to be exchanged for new coins.
Photo: ukranews.com
“The lifespan of coins is considerably higher life expectancy of banknotes of small denominations. Coins are traded around 20-25 years. But banknotes are in denominations of 5 and 10 hryvnia can apply a small amount of time – an average of one to two years. Therefore, banknotes need to be done annually to print, handle and store. At the same time, the circulation of coins requires from the state much less effort and funds”, – said Savenko.
In addition, from February 25, 2020 will be the banknote of 200 hryvnia updated design. He suggests a more advanced system of protection, and the appearance inherits the new generation banknotes in denominations of 20, 100, 500 and 1000 UAH.
“Improved tactile elements of the press, including for people with visual impairments. Modified and improved ultraviolet and infrared protection, the serial number of the black colour made font with variable height characters and located vertically along the right edge of the reverse side of the banknote. In addition, the updated banknote of 200 hryvnia, as on banknotes of the new generation with denominations of 100, 500 and 1000 UAH used two innovative security elements. One of them is the optically variable element SPARK, which is made in the form of a stylized image of a water Lily and has to gradually change color when changing the angle of the banknote. The other “window” protective belt, which contains images of the face value of the graphic sign of the hryvnia. If you change the angle of the banknote, there is a kinetic effect – changing the direction of movement of the background image”, — told in the national Bank.
During the briefing, Zivenko has unveiled the new design of 200 hryvnia.
The design will be updated for banknotes of 50 hryvnia. “It is to ensure the security of hryvnia banknotes <…> the national Bank decided to renovate and design banknotes of 50 hryvnia, which was unchanged since 2004, and the banknote of 200 hryvnia, which remained unchanged from 2007,” — explained in NBU.
- / Photo: NBU
“These innovations, the national Bank will complete optimization of the current nominal number of the hryvnia, which has continued in 2014”, — said the press service of the regulator.
“In the end the nominal number of the hryvnia will achieve the most optimal size — 12 denominations. All in all it will have 6 coin denominations (10 and 50 cents, 1, 2, 5 and 10 hryvnia) and 6 banknote denominations (20, 50, 100, 200, 500 and 1, 000 hryvnia),” — the NBU informed.