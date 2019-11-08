In Ukraine, this is a very unique WEB-series about the world of Finance
In Ukraine, this is a very unique WEB-series about the complex but fascinating world of Finance and investment. In the SEC “Blockbuster”, the premiere of the film “the Most money”, shot by order of the company “FREEDOM Finance Ukraine”. Promotional content successfully integrated into an interesting film with a fascinating story. The viewer empathizes with the characters and playful form learns the complex world of Finance.
“The most money” is a seven episode series based on the fascinating life story in which there is a place detective and romance. He filmed in the now fashionable genre of professional and industry series. The authors were inspired by the global hit — the series “Billions” and “Force majeure”. In the Ukrainian series is easy and simple explains the complex world of Finance and investment. The details of the business, the pitfalls and the realities shown through the history of the great employees of the company.
Anastasia Ostrensky, Irina Yuskevich (photo by Alexander Pilyugin)
In the story the main character, a talented guy, Zach, works for a large investment company. But not at the desired position, and only the Secretary. One day, he accidentally turns on the meeting of top managers and offers a unique idea to solve the problem. The boss was encouraged by the Council of the male, but colleagues decided to eliminate the competitor. The main character is in serious danger. He experiences betrayal, but does not break on the way to the top.
Alina Kovalenko (photo by Alexander Pilyugin)
Viewers will enjoy not only an intriguing plot, stylish image, interesting dialogues, but the cast. Starring Ostap Stupka, Alina Kovalenko (“Fortress”, “Zakhar Berkut”), Bogdan Ruban (Eva.Stories); Michael Kryshtal (“Fortress”), A Helena Kurt (“School”), Vladislav Goncharov, Roman Malenko, Sebastian Anton.
Alena Kurt (photo by Alexander Pilyugin)
Bogdan Ruban (photo by Alexander Pilyugin)
“The format of a feature film or a TV series for a modern brand that understands the current trends in marketing and advertising, is a conscious and effective instrument. We establish a subtle, emotional contact with their audience. The series is the ability to easily tell people about yourself, about our brand, ideas, desires, and ambitions, and even feelings and emotions. This is an opportunity to show the company from the inside — nicely and sincerely, without any “cheap” advertising tricks”, — explained the creation of the film marketing-Director of “freedom Finance Ukraine” Boris Tsomaya.
According to him, the series is not a tool to raise sales. It was created primarily for people that they not only saw an interesting history, but also learned more about the world of Finance, began to better understand the processes.
Vladislav Goncharov, Roman Malenko (photo by Alexander Pilyugin)
In the world there are successful examples of brands creating high quality art content which has become popular. Ukraine only starts to develop in this direction. And the series “the Most money” is the first unique product in our country. The soundtrack and original music created by the famous Ukrainian pianist Evgeniy Hmara. And the film was Irina Patrika. She said that the extreme change lasted for almost 35 hours and thanked the actors, who were laid on the Playground, creating a real artistic movie.
Irina Patrika, Boris Tsomaya (photo by Alexander Pilyugin)
Eugene Khmara (photo by Alexander Pilyugin)
Worked on the film for almost five months. Now installation is completed. The first series of the project can be seen on November 11 on YouTube channel #Investtalk.
The photo in the header Yevhen Khmara, Boris Tsomaya, Irina Patrika, Bogdan Ruban (photo by Alexander Pilyugin)
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter