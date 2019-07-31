In Ukraine to shoot a film about Chernobyl that is known
In Ukraine to shoot a film about the Chernobyl disaster. Ukrainian Director Miroslav slaboshpitsky has announced the release of the film, which will be of a ecological Thriller, or “space Odyssey” two dosimetrists that are in the exclusion zone.
The movie will be called The Anthropocene and the team nominate her for an Oscar. As reports the edition “Gordon”, slaboshpitsky says that the film could become the most expensive in the history of Ukraine. Also, it want to show at the Cannes film festival.
We will remind that Miroslav slaboshpitsky is a laureate of the State prize of Ukraine named after Alexander Dovzhenko. He is known to the Ukrainian audience on the controversial film “the Tribe”, this film tells about the harsh reality of deaf adolescents. The film was shot at school No. 186 of the city of Kiev.
Slaboshpitsky started to shoot professionally in the exclusion zone in 1997 for the TV channel UT-2. In 2012, his short film “Nuclear waste” received the award of the Locarno festival. In 2014, the Director began developing a feature-length remake of “Nuclear waste” called “Monaco”, but the project was canceled for unknown reasons.
Photo: Miroslav slaboshpitsky (zefir.ua)
The producer of the film was made by Oleh Kokhan. he said that the project is already 50% had funding from private American foundations, he also nade