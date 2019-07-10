In Ukraine took another important monetary limit: what has changed
The national Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has abolished all restrictions on the repatriation of dividends. It is reported by DW with reference to the NBU. It is noted that comes into force from July 10. This step has been taken “to improve the investment climate,” says the national Bank.
Under the new rules, businesses with foreign capital is no longer restricted to a limit on the transfer of dividends abroad or on the accounts of non-residents in Ukraine. Until now, these restrictions amounted to 12 million euros per month for a single legal entity.
New monetary easing “will have negative consequences for macro-financial stability,” believe in the NBU. It is noted that in the first half of 2019, the business transferred overseas dividends in the amount of 1.27 billion U.S. dollars, of which 1.07 billion dollars was the currency. The volume of such transfers and purchases of foreign currency by 20 and 14 per cent less than recorded in the same period last year, as stated in the NBU.
Also repatriation of dividends in General have no significant impact on the market, because the purchase of foreign currency for this purpose is about four percent of the total demand of Bank clients for foreign currency.
The lifting of the limit on the repatriation of dividends was the third significant monetary easing over the past three weeks. Earlier, the national Bank abolished the requirement for mandatory sale of foreign currency earnings and a limit on the funding of representative offices of Ukrainian business abroad.
The NBU promises to continue monetary liberalization in accordance with the road map, which envisages a gradual lifting of all exchange restrictions in accordance with the rate of improvement in macroeconomic conditions in Ukraine. The ultimate goal of the roadmap is the establishment of free movement of capital, noted in the NBU.