In Ukraine unavailable top pirate online cinema: what happened
In the Netherlands destroyed the player Moonwalk, which was used known resources pirated content, including HDrezka, Baskino, “Guidolin” I KinoGo. We will remind, earlier it became known about the global failure on Twitter.
According to TorrentFreak, the Dutch Foundation for the protection of copyright BREIN, and also the American Alliance of creativity and entertainment and motion picture Association of America) got off a server, seizure and confiscation of property, and disclosure of data on companies associated with the Moonwalk.
Presumably the library Moonwalk consisted of 26 thousand films and 10 thousand series. For every thousand hits a player had paid to websites 60 cents, and earned mainly on advertising illegal online casino, reports The Page.
Thus, only the 50 most popular pirate sites every month provided the Moonwalk 395 million views from 89 million unique posetiteley and losses of the holder is estimated at several hundred million dollars.
However, the Moonwalk was not the only pirate ISP CDN in Group-IB counted about 15. And now some administrators of the pirate sites are changing the Moonwalk to other players like Viho or Kodik.
We will remind, earlier users of the popular branch of the pirate news Reddit/piracy attacked by bots.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter