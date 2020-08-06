In Ukraine unemployment rate continues to rise
Employment in the civil service said that in Ukraine registered more than 500 thousand unemployed.
As of 6 August in Ukraine, 502 thousand people have the status of unemployed.
this was reported by the press service of the State employment service.
“During the quarantine action online, the specialists of the employment centers did not stop for the unemployed to find suitable jobs, and employers — skilled personnel. So, during March 12 — July 31, 2020 the work could be found for 222 thousand citizens, of which 151 thousand unemployed”, — stated in the message.
As reported in the civil service, for a period of quarantine (from 12 March to 4 August) received the status of unemployed 406 thousand people.
“Now resumes the work of enterprises and organizations across the country. As a consequence, increasing the number served in employment service vacancies and is gradually decreasing the number of registered unemployed”, — said the Agency.
So, in April received the status of unemployed 149 thousand people, in may their number amounted to 97 thousand people in June — 75 thousand, and in July is 68 thousand.
