In Ukraine will appear the first hall IMAX Mastercard with laser
A chain of Multiplex cinemas is the market leader in film distribution and international payment system Mastercard signed a contract on cooperation
As part of the agreement Mastercard received the exclusive opportunity of co-branding with Ukraine’s first IMAX auditorium WITH LASER, which is located in the Lavina Mall Multiplex. This format of cooperation will be unique in Ukraine.
“For our country, co-branding is a new format of cooperation, although around the world it is quite popular. For example, in Berlin with the 2015 Mercedes-Benz Arena bears the name of the car brand Mercedes-Benz and their contract is for 20 years. Red Bull Arena in Leipzig in 2010, named by Austrian company Red Bull, and such collaborations are many. In Ukraine, the first such partnership will be hall Multiplex WITH IMAX LASER, which will carry the name of MasterCard international payment system”- the General Director of a network of cinemas Multiplex, Vitaly Pisarenko.
The IMAX LASER system equipped WITH only 58 rooms in the world that are in theaters Los Angeles, London, Dubai and Berlin. Gym in Kiev earned for the audience April 24.
“For Mastercard, the movies are relevant and close. According to the results of Mastercard’s survey determining the most popular areas of interest cardholders, cinemas and movies — TOP passion-categories among Europeans. In Ukraine, the movie leads the ranking, which is not surprising, because, according to our data, more than 68% of Ukrainians go to the cinema. Given this consumer interest, we decided to create the most comfortable conditions for total immersion of the viewer into the world of their favorite characters. With the launch of the unique for the Ukrainian market of a cinema hall “IMAX MASTERCARD WITH LASER” we will be able to give emotions that are priceless and the best experience to consumers, because with Mastercard, they always get more,” — said Natalia Baydala, marketing Director of Mastercard in Ukraine.
In the new room is 21 foot screen that reaches dimensions comparable to a football-mini pitch. Options fabric specially designed for maximum human perception of images at different angles, regardless of the seats of the audience. Only hall of 287 comfortable chairs, which made for a pleasant rest while watching even the longest film.
Thanks to the projector the image is filled with a maximum palette of colors and shades. This visual effect affects the perception and makes it impossible to miss even the minor point of the scene on the screen. The saturation of the image captures, and the usual grey “cinematic” color, the new hall will be really black. Therefore, for this format broadcast image, the makers of the movie provide for evening and night shots that just capture the imagination of the viewer.
Another important feature of the hall is the sound twice as loud has all the usual. Special sound system from the IMAX LASER WITH striking purity, and even the most demanding viewers will appreciate the quality. 12 channel speaker system includes additional side and upper channels, so when the screen shows the action with the prosecution, loud shots — you will not be able to sleep, because the minimum sound with the radio a COP, or a phone call from the plot will feel like your ear. For example, in a standard room with a stream of 2D, 3D is a 5 channel system, so imagine the sound of the hall WITH MASTERCARD IMAX LASER.