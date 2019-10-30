In Ukraine will build one of the largest wind farms in Europe
Norwegian NBT AS and China Electric Power Equipment and Technology Co., Ltd. (CET), EPC is a daughter of the State Grid Corporation of China have signed two contracts for the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) of wind farms “, she II, and she III” with a capacity of respectively 300 MW and 450 MW in the Zaporozhye region, which should become the largest wind farm in Europe, reports Energoinform.
As stated in the official release of the NBT, the company also signed a preliminary agreement on the financing of these wind farm with CET, Industrial Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), Export-Import Bank of China (Exim Bank of China) and China Construction Bank (CCB) in the amount of EUR500 million.
The Norwegian company added that with the support of ICBC, the Exim Bank of China and CCB plans to raise in the framework of the syndicate for another EUR250 million from other international banks for project implementation of wind farms “Zofia”.
According to the report, total investment in wind farms “Zofia” will exceed EUR1 billion, which corresponds to approximately 1% of the gross domestic product of Ukraine.
It is expected that after completion, the wind farm, their production is 2900 GWh per year, enough to meet the needs of approximately 340 thousand households, and CO2 emissions will be reduced by 1.6 million tons per year.
At the signing ceremony of agreements in the headquarters of the State Grid Corporation of China was attended by the Ambassador of Norway to China Brudeseth Signa (Signe Brudeset) and the first Secretary of the Embassy of Ukraine to China Oleg Small.
The head of Chichen CET Jia (Jia Zhichiang), whose words are included in the release, pointed out that the company is pleased to enter the Ukrainian market, and hopes to conduct more business in the country, for example, helping the government of Ukraine to upgrade their networking infrastructure and implement more new energy projects.
NBT recalled that earlier this year closed a deal on financing a wind farm “siwash” with a capacity of 250 MW in the amount of EUR262 million
As reported, the NBT 23 Jan 2019 signed an investment agreement on the construction of a wind farm 750 MW in the Zaporozhye region with the European Bank for reconstruction and development (EBRD), Nordic environment Finance Corporation (NEFCO), the black sea Bank of trade and development. The organizer of the syndicate of investors were JP Morgan.
According to the Single registry assessing the impact on the environment (EIA) for September of this year, controlled by the NBT, OOO “Asoginvest” started to implement the first phase of the wind farm “Zofia” with a capacity of 42.5 MW of on-site Yakimovskoye district of Zaporozhye region. In the framework of the project considered 12 locations for the installation of ten to 12 metroelektrotrans (wind turbines) with a capacity of 4.2 MW each. The tower height of 140 m, rotor diameter of 145 m to 170 m depending on the manufacturer and model of equipment.
Both projects in Kherson and Zaporizhzhya region are implemented by the NBT together with the French energy company Total-Eren (a subsidiary of Total).