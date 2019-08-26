In Ukraine will change dramatically the price of gas: how much would you pay
Naftogaz, according to the instructions of the Prime Minister, obliged in August to reduce the price of gas for households by 265 hryvnia per thousand cubic meters. This means that each cube of blue fuel for the population will drop by about 20 cents.
As the press service of the Cabinet, according to the government resolution No. 293 of April 3, – June, Naftogaz is obliged to sell gas to the population at a price that is the lowest one of the four sites.
This site: Ministry of economic development (average customs value of gas imported in July was 4812 hryvnia per thousand cubic meters without VAT); the Ukrainian energy exchange (gas August July sold at 4654 hryvnia per thousand cubic meters); Naftogaz (the gas industry prepaid in August for 4640 hryvnia per thousand cubic meters), the PSO price, which in July is 7185 hryvnia per thousand cubic meters.
“The lowest was the price of Naftogaz. Therefore, the price of gas in August for the population, excluding VAT no tariff for the transportation and delivery, will constitute 4640 hryvnia per thousand cubic meters, a decrease of 265 hryvnias from July prices — 4905 hryvnia,” — noted in the Cabinet.
Earlier, Naftogaz of Ukraine reduced the gas price for industrial consumers and other economic entities on August 7,2-7,5%. Thus the price of gas this month will be 4640-5204 hryvnia per thousand cubic meters.