In Ukraine will increase teachers ‘ salaries: when and how much

| July 10, 2019 | Business | No Comments

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine plans to adopt a new system of determining the amount of remuneration of teachers. It provides for an increased wage at 20-70% from 1 January 2020.

В Украине вырастут зарплаты учителей: когда и на сколько

Prime Minister of Ukraine Vladimir Groisman said that in the new system, particular emphasis is on supporting young teachers.

According Groisman, in 2017-2018, teachers ‘ salaries increased by 75% and this growth continues in 2019.

Still an increase in teachers ‘ salaries in the amount of 10% were not all teachers. In particular, it did not concern workers of preschool, out-of-school educational institutions and vocational education workers.

By the way, in the budget of Ukraine has no money to increase salary of Ukrainian teachers of up to three minimum wages. According to estimates of the Ministry of education and science, it is necessary to additionally provide in the state budget KZT 235.7 billion.

What salary do teachers get?Teachers receive different salaries in accordance with the categories. Teachers without a category – about 6 thousand 800 hryvnias, 1st category – 9 thousand hryvnias, and the highest category is 9 thousand 600 hryvnias.

