In Ukraine will increase the minimum salary and a living wage
September 14, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
The Ministry of Finance predicted in 2020 increase the minimum wage to UAH 4723, and the subsistence minimum for able-bodied citizens until 2102 UAH 1 Jan.
This is stated in the Ministry’s letter with explanations to local authorities, transfers “Debit-credit”.
“Minimal” in 2020 it is planned in the amount of UAH 4723.
“Debit-credit”
And a living wage for able-bodied persons from January 1, should be 2102 hryvnia, from July 1 – 2197 UAH, from December 1 – UAH 2270.