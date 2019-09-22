In Ukraine will increase the minimum wage: what is included in the state budget 2020
Minimum wage will increase to 550 UAH.
In Ukraine the draft state budget for 2020 the government has set the minimum wage at the level of UAH 4723. This is stated in the explanatory note to the bill, which was published on the Council website.
It is noted that social assistance will be 25% of the subsistence level for major population groups – 506 UAH. And for those with disabilities it will be 100% of the subsistence level – UAH 2027.