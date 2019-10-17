In Ukraine will soon start showing “the Addams Family”
Current portion only was released.
“The Addams family” was launched in American theaters last week, Ukraine will have to wait for the premiere and the filmmakers have already announced the sequel, which will be released October 22, 2021, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to Multikino.
It is clear that the reason for the work on the sequel became the highest box office after the first rolling weekend — four days, the cartoon has earned $ 35 million in the United States.
The film tells about the dark everyday life of an unusual family who lives in an ancient mansion and are confronted with different problems.
This is not the first adaptation of the comics by Charles Addams. The most popular are the TV series 1960-ies and Director Barry Sonnenfeld.