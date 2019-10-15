In Ukraine, you don’t need: the network reacted strongly to the concert of Vera Brezhnev in Moscow
The singer Vera Brezhneva, which recently received the award in Russia, has announced its concert in Moscow and criticized in the network.
“What question last year I hear most often? Not about his personal life, there are normal people understand. Question: when will the concert in Moscow??? Tadaaam!!” — delighted fans Faith.
But the Ukrainian fans began to ask whether the concert in Kiev and in other cities of the country. And some said that Brezhnev in Ukraine don’t want to see.
“Faith. In Moscow and stay. In Ukraine you… R not needed” — write to the network.
Also Brezhnev invited to a concert in the Crimea. She, however, stated in the invitation to the Crimea, but in Ukraine promised to come in autumn 2020.
Earlier, Brezhnev declared that never considered themselves Ukrainian singer.
