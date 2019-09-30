In Ukrainian and English: a family of immigrants presented in San Francisco a book of fairy tales
In San Francisco, the presentation of the collection of English folk songs, fairy tales for kids — book for the first time translated into Ukrainian. Did this immigrant from Chernovtsy, pros Rostyslav Buchko. And illustrated book, his wife is an artist. Bilingual family book published at his own expense.
IT-specialist Rostyslav Buchko after a day of records in the phone of the Ukrainian translation of the famous children’s English poems, which became songs. These songs popular in America and Europe, they can be heard in cartoons and movies, tells the Voice of America.
“It’s not a job, it is a pleasure — says Rostislav.
He says he’s tired after a long day of work, work even better: come up with the most interesting words.
It all started when Rostislav tried to translate some songs for his daughter.
(And here's the original song — ForumDaily):
“She likes cartoons, where the background is a concrete song. And I translated this song into Ukrainian. Knowing that the child loves this song I wanted to sing it, and then turned and something else,” — says Rostislav.
Once father and daughter found the book “100 tales of mother Goose”. This is a collection of English and Scottish folklore. Flipping through the pages, Rostislav found many poems have become popular songs.
“These songs, though in English, but is quite popular worldwide. Something less popular, something more, — said Rostislav. Some of them the world learned of “Alice in Wonderland”.
Therefore Rostislav began to translate. Tried to do the translation closest to Ukrainian culture. Jack Horner is Grigory Nalivaiko King Cole — the Hetman Bogdan, a tart is a pie.
The work lasted three years. Illustrated a book by his wife, artist Julia Kosivchuk. In August of this year, they presented a book in Chernivtsi, and in September presented in Ukrainian, California.
“The English translation we know Russian we know, says the visitor of the presentation Diana Polyakov. — I am very grateful that there was a Ukrainian translation, and I want my children to know it’s in Ukrainian.”
The book “100 tales of mother Goose” Rostislav issued at his own expense. He hopes his work will help young Ukrainians to get acquainted with culture of other Nations, and already plotting to write another children’s book.