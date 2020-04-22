In Ukrainian football a conflict: the FDA did not take into consideration the application of “Carpathians” on Smalyukh
Oleg Smalyuk
Executive Director of the Ukrainian Premier League Eugene Wild said that the organization will not consider the application of the Carpathians on the nomination of Oleg Smalyukh for the post of President of the League. About sports officials said in an interview with “Football NEWS”.
Wild noted that there was a violation of the deadline.
“According to the requirements of our Charter, ten days before the date of the elections, which are yet scheduled for April 27, is the deadline for the submission of applications. That is, all the clubs and all the participants of the Premier League was supposed to run until Friday, 17 April,” said Wild.
“So we have a violation of the filing of such application. We got it only today and can’t take it into consideration. It would be a violation of our Charter. Officially and in due time we filed only one application – from Alexander Shevchenko”, – said the Executive Director of UPL.
Note that the election of a new President of the Premier League is scheduled for April 27, but probably they are not held in the scheduled date in connection with the extension of the quarantine on the entire territory of Ukraine until may 11. We will remind that elections should be held only in full-time mode.
We add that the candidate Shevchenko advanced clubs “Desna” and “Lviv”.