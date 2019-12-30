In Ukrainian football and identified the best trainers 2019
Alexander Ryabokon
Head coach of “Desna” Alexander Riabokon was recognized as the best coach of the Favbet League in 2019, the official website of the Ukrainian Association of coaches.
55-year-old ahead of entering the top-5 Luis Castro (FC Shakhtar), Viktor Skripnik (“dawn”), Vladimir Sharan (“Alexandria”) and Alexei Mikhailichenko (Dynamo).
In the First League title of the best went to the coach of “Obolon-Brovar” Sergei Cavalca, who beat Sergey Lavrinenko (“Ingulets”), Leonid Kuchuk (“movement”), Andriy Tlumak (Volyn) and Kosevich (“vanguard”).
Coach Ternopil “Niva” Vasily Malik is the best in the Second League.
In Amateur football, was Sergei Solovyov of the “VPK-agro”, and the coach of FC “Ternopil state pedagogical University” Vasil Ivegesh – best in College football.