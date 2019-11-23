In Ukrainian rolling out detective Thriller with Helen Mirren in the title role
Officially, the Ukrainian, the film was released on November 21
21 November officially in Ukraine to be released in the detective Thriller “a Perfect lie”. Starring Helen Mirren and Ian McKellen! Seasoned con man Roy Courtney met on the Internet with a rich widow Betty macleish. He seduces her and obsesses her. It’s done! More he didn’t need it, but at some point, he catches himself thinking that she was not indifferent…
The trailer, as well as interesting facts about the movie “the Perfect lie”
The perfect lie — trailer
- The first joint feature film for the British legends of stage and screen Helen Mirren and Ian McKellen. However, both had previously acted together on stage in the play Strindberg’s “Dance of death” in the new York Theatre Broadhurst in 2001.
- Station to Charing Cross used in the film, is an abandoned station to Charing Cross on the Jubilee line, which was used in the movie “Paddington Bear” and “007: Coordinates “Skayfoll”.