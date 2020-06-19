In “Ukrtransgaz” told, how will be the transition to gas
Ukrainian underground storage facilities will be ready for gas metering in energy units by the end of this year.
Ukrainian underground gas storage (UGS) carry out technical re-equipment, which will allow by the end of 2020 go to the gas metering in energy units (kWh), the press-service of JSC “Ukrtransgaz” on Thursday.
“This will be possible thanks to the establishment of a streaming chromatographs at all points of entry and exit of gas in/from underground storage facilities. Plans for the installation of this equipment was adopted in the first quarter of 2020 and successfully implemented”, – stated in the message.
The company reminded that the transition to accounting of natural gas energetinio will bring the resource settings for the internal market in accordance with the parameters at the customs border of Ukraine with the EU.
Gas reserves in Ukrainian gas storage facilities filled to 57%
In addition, UTG called the National Commission carrying out regulation in the energy and utilities (NKREKU), as well as gas market participants to make efforts to solve the problems of low quality gas, which is supplied to the GTS some mining companies, which leads to the difference in volume (due to differences in physico-chemical parameters) measured in energy units, re-injection and gas extraction in/from underground storage facilities. In particular, the UCG notes the need for the establishment of an effective mechanism for the settlement of disputes between operators UGS, GTS and contractors.
As reported, the Verkhovna Rada approved in the first reading the draft law on the introduction on the market of natural gas accounting and payment for the resource in units of energy (No. 2553).
telegraf.com.ua