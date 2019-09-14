In Ukrzaliznytsia has revealed the updated second-class carriage: photo
Ukrzaliznytsya introduced a new Ukrainians second-class cars, which promised to install an outlet.
About it reported in a press-service of the company on the page in Facebook.
Friday, September 13, the company introduced a new upgraded second-class car.
It near each bed mounted power outlet, changed the interior. In the car installed the air conditioning system, new shelves, Windows and led lighting.
Ukrzaliznytsia has promised that by the end of 2019, which will be added two more updated car. Also, the company has promised that passengers will not see the old carpets.
