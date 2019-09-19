In uncontrolled collapsing Donetsk Lenin monument “restored” film

| September 19, 2019 | News | No Comments

В неподконтрольном Донецке разрушающийся памятник Ленину «отреставрировали» пленкой

Temporarily not in Donetsk, Lenin monument near the Palace of culture named after Gorky stood for a long time with a broken head.

About it reports the edition 62.ua

В неподконтрольном Донецке разрушающийся памятник Ленину «отреставрировали» пленкой

However, illegal armed groups “DNR” found “exit” and the monument to the wrapped film. Photos of “updated” monument appeared in the page of social networks Dimtry Yagodkina.

В неподконтрольном Донецке разрушающийся памятник Ленину «отреставрировали» пленкой

After that, the leader of the world proletariat became more like Egyptian mummy, the newspaper writes.

В неподконтрольном Донецке разрушающийся памятник Ленину «отреставрировали» пленкой

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr