In uncontrolled collapsing Donetsk Lenin monument “restored” film
September 19, 2019
Temporarily not in Donetsk, Lenin monument near the Palace of culture named after Gorky stood for a long time with a broken head.
About it reports the edition 62.ua
However, illegal armed groups “DNR” found “exit” and the monument to the wrapped film. Photos of “updated” monument appeared in the page of social networks Dimtry Yagodkina.
After that, the leader of the world proletariat became more like Egyptian mummy, the newspaper writes.