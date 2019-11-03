“In urgent need”: the Kremlin declared readiness of Putin to the meeting in the “Norman…
In Russia continue to be fed with promises about future meetings on the Donbas in the Normandy format (Russia, Ukraine, France, Germany). The Kremlin, as before, assured that the meeting is sure to be, but no date is not called.
The progress in the dialogue is not felt, even after Ukraine’s implementation of requirements on the allocation of forces in Gold. Putin’s press Secretary, commenting on the future, “Norman talks”, chose the most vague wording. According to Dmitry Peskov, Putin is waiting for the appearance of suitable conditions.
“He’s waiting for the results of the training… Waiting for conditions directly lead us to the urgent need, “said Sands in the air of Russian television.
We will remind, earlier Putin hinted that the Ukrainian President should continue to withdraw forces from the demarcation line in the Donbas, as was done in the Village of Lugansk and Gold. And the meeting in the “Normandy format” on Donbass will be held only when it is well prepared.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter