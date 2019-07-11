In Uruguay, the Russians detained on suspicion of organizing the escape from prison of the Italian ‘cocaine king’ (PHOTO)

Interpol and local police arrested in Uruguay two alleged Russian citizens and an Italian, suspected of involvement in the escape of the famous Italian drug Lord Rocco Morabito from prison on 23 June. About it reports a local portal of Ecos.

The foreigners were arrested early this morning in the pizzeria, which presumably possess. The Morabito was not found. It is noted that the number of detainees included some minors. Press Secretary of the Russian Embassy in Uruguay Vasilisa Fofanov has confirmed RIA “news” that has information about the detention of three Russians. “The Embassy has received notice of the alleged detention of three citizens of Russia, literally, 20 minutes ago by e-mail, we find out the situation. In this connection, they were detained, we still don’t know,” she said.

Rocco Morabito was the most wanted member of the Italian mafia organization, the ‘ Ndrangheta and was searched by Interpol since 1995 on charges of drug trafficking in especially large sizes. In 1992 and 1993, one of the leaders of the “Ndrangheta” were trying to smuggle to Italy more than a ton of cocaine. More than 13 years he lived in Uruguay fake passport of Brazil.

The police managed to get on his trail, after Morabito inadvertently wrote a daughter in College, using his real name. When arrested in Uruguay to 2017 “cocaine king” was confiscated pistol, 13 mobile phones and more than a dozen Bank cards. 2017 Morabito was waiting for extradition to Italy, and at the end of June this year escaped.