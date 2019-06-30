In USA anonymous broke into the house and brought perfect order
44-year-old resident of Massachusetts, Nate Roman, came home and realized that in his absence in the home who was visited, but obviously not with bad intentions. Unknown broke into the house, broke the lock, and brought it in perfect order. I was particularly impressed with Nate’s metamorphosis in the nursery, where once reigned a mess, and left on the roll of toilet paper rose.
“I still have no idea who did it, this is really crazy” — ofigevayu Nate.
The police reported that earlier this did not happen.
