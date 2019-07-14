In USA hot teacher got twenty years for having sex with 13-year-old student (video)
A married 28-year-old teacher Brittany Zamora from the USA who had sex with 13-year-old student, sentenced to 20 years in prison. The corresponding decision was made by one of the local courts in Arizona. This writes The Sun.
As has established a consequence, having taught 6th graders Brittany Zamora seduced one of his players and regularly indulged him in carnal pleasures right in the classroom.
Wrong suspect the boy’s parents, who began to behave differently. Using a special spy apps they gained access to his correspondence, and then revealed the terrible details.
Zamora, who, by the way, has a husband, was arrested in March 2018. She was charged with corruption of minors and sexual harassment. Last month, the teacher pleaded guilty.
The investigation revealed that in one case the teacher called another student of the school, which at the time was only 11 years old, to watch a sexual act.
“Zamora lured these boys, gained their trust, and then used them to satisfy their own sexual fantasies. She used her position to molest a child” — said the mother of one of victims, confessing that he hates lustful teacher. That, in turn, apologized to his victims and admitted that he considers himself a good person who made a mistake. However, the next 20 years, a teacher will spend in places of confinement, says eg.ru.
As previously reported “FACTS”, the court of the U.S. state of Florida sentenced the 27-year-old former teacher Stephanie Peterson to three years in prison for having sex with her 14-year-old student. Time managed to knock off because the lawyer insisted that the boy was involved in a relationship knowingly and was “a voluntary participant in all activities.” The lawyer also proved that his client at that time was a mental problem — she suffered from bipolar affective disorder.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter