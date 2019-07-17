In USA Mexican drug kingpin Shorty sentenced to life imprisonment and to pay 12.6 billion dollars (PHOTO)

Court in Brooklyn sentenced a Mexican drug Lord Joaquin Guzman, nicknamed El Chapo (Shorty) to life in prison in addition to 30 years in prison. In addition, Guzman will pay 12.6 billion dollars, reports CBS. 62-year-old leader of a drug cartel “Sinaloa” has twice escaped from Mexican prisons.

In February of this year, a jury found Guzman guilty on all charges, which included drug trafficking and money laundering. In court it was proved that the cartel Shorty imported into the USA cocaine and other drugs for 25 years. His minions kidnapped, tortured and killed anyone who stood in the way of Guzman, reports “Interfax”.

Lawyers for El Chapo insisted that he was framed by other drug dealers. But Guzman himself has described his imprisonment as torture, during which he has to drink dirty water and breathe polluted air. Shorty also complained that it is unable to visit wife Emma Coronel, and he does not see his daughters.

Joaquin Guzman founded the cartel “Sinaloa” in the 1980-ies. This criminal organization had a quarter of the total drug traffic in the US coming through Mexico. For many years, Guzman was one of the most wanted criminals in the world. And in 2009 he made the list of the richest inhabitants of the Earth according to Forbes. Shorty took the 701-th place with a fortune of $ 1 billion.

The first time he was arrested in 1993 and sentenced to 20 years in prison, but in 2001 he was hiding in the Laundry basket and escaped. Then he was caught again in February 2014. In July 2015, he escaped from the prison of special regime “Altiplano” through the underground tunnel length of 1.5 km. to Get to it was through a secret hole in the shower. The tunnel was so wide that it was possible to move the trolley with the bike. This device has saved the Guzman time in the escape.

During construction of the tunnel the criminals used watch with GPS tracker, which had previously been transferred to the prisoner Guzman. Because of this we knew its exact whereabouts, reports the BBC.

During the investigation, testimony against Guzman and gave the people around him. It turned out that Shorty was drugged underage girls, and then subjected them to rape. The youngest victim was at the time 13 years. Guzman gave her the nickname “Vitamins” because they believed that sexual relations with young partners prolongs his life, told a Colombian drug dealer and former partner of El Chapo Alex Cifuentes.

One of the members of a rival cartel, Guzman was ordered to bring to the cemetery and buried alive. And the other Shorty was ordered to kill just because he didn’t shake his hand.

Over 10 years of criminal war of Mexican drug cartels claimed the lives of 100 thousand people.