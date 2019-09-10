In USA priests raped hundreds of children: victims no one believed for years
A community of pedophiles, unfortunately, increasingly in recent years, such a formulation can be applied to the representatives of the Catholic Church. The Holy see was forced to pay billions of dollars compensation, many Catholic parishes had closed. Stories about abuse and pedophilia shocked Ireland, Chile, Australia, France, Poland and the USA in particular. 2018 diocese of a number of American States publish lists of priests who were accused of sexual abuse of children. We are talking about thousands of crimes, the Statute of limitations by which long passed, and many of the defendants and all dead.
No exception and the overseas territories of the United States, including GUAM — island in Micronesia in the Western Pacific ocean, located much closer to Japan and the Philippines. There existed a whole community of pedophiles. However, the lists of victims of the Church be not possible — no record of the parishioners of the former leadership left. The stories of victims who dared to tell the world about the incident and acts to refuel on the island fathers — in the material “Tape.ru”.
Catholicism since the arrival of the first Christian missionary on GUAM has put down solid roots in the culture of the indigenous Chamorro. Children are taught from childhood to see in the pastors of God’s messengers. Many streets here are named after priests and archbishops, including the names of those who are now accused of violence. On the island four out of five residents is Catholic, and for many years the actual power on the island was in the hands of the Church.
Even after egregious incidents of violence began to become evident on the continent, took place on the island for a long time remained under a veil of secrecy. Covering for pedophiles Archbishop of AGANA (Archdiocese with its center in the city of Hagåtña in GUAM) Anthony Apuron. The head of the local Church, he became in 1985 after the death of his predecessor, and to the priesthood he was ordained in 1972.
It tells Walter Denton, he dreamed of becoming a priest and to be like father Apuron, and therefore feel special when he invited him to spend the night before a mass in his home. After dinner, 13-year-old Denton felt a strong drowsiness. And when woke up, I couldn’t move and was lying on the bed face down with splayed legs. He was raped, despite pleas and requests not to do so.
Apuron then just sent the boy away with the words: “Tell something to someone, no one will believe you”. And so it happened: the mother accused him of fabrications, and the other a priest in response to complaints did nothing. Is subsequently determined that he, too, was a pedophile. When Denton after 10 years, told them what had happened already in the Church in Maryland, he was advised to pray.
“I knew how powerful he was. He considered himself untouchable, he has more power than the Governor, says Denton. — I knew I wasn’t the only one.”
“It changed my whole life. He took everything from me. (…) It pains me still. This is something I will never forget,” says Denton.
When a man grew up, he had the chance to face her rapist — it happened at a party in Washington state, where he was invited and Apuron. According to Denton, at the sight of him the Archbishop’s face changed, like she seen a Ghost. Then he started to apologize, but remorse in his words the man did not notice.
In 2015 Denton was able to succeed: his complaint took the “boss” of Apurva Apostolic Nuncio in charge of the Pacific region. Then a notarized letter reached the Vatican, the investigation began. In 2016, almost 40 years after the rape of Denton — Apuron removed. With time to talk openly about their experiences started and others who have suffered from the Archbishop.
Among the victims of Apurva — his own nephew. Mark from childhood knew that uncle occupies an important position, and in the family of his San was a reason for pride. So at age 15 when his parents moved to GUAM, the young man decided to spend relative more time.
Once in 1989 at the residence of the Archbishop was a party, and the teenager was helping to mix cocktails for guests. At some point he took himself and went into the bathroom to still smoke. He sat there and smelled the colognes uncle, when he suddenly entered the room and exploded in rage. Then Auron pushed his nephew to the table and pulled his pants off mark expected his spank, but I felt something completely different. He was able to push the uncle and escape.
According to him, he could not tell relatives about the incident and thought that was the only victim.
Now, thanks to the stories of victims and court documents, the picture is more clear. We already know about the systematic abuse of Apuron for 60 years, from 1950 until 2013.
The Archbishop for many years have used their power and resisted GUAM legislators tried to give the victims the right to sue the Church. Restrictions were removed only after the removal of Apuron. Since then already served more than 220 claims of ill-treatment and abuse against 35 priests and teachers and leaders of the Junior scout movement associated with the Catholic Church. The diocese of GUAM, in this regard, even filed for protection from bankruptcy: the possible damage is already estimated at $ 45 million.
Apuron was accused of sexual acts against seven people. He none of the charges in the address does not recognize and insists that applicants are liars. Despite this, in 2018, during a secret ecclesiastical process at the Vatican, the man was convicted of corruption of minors, was removed from service and practically banished from GUAM. At the same time, he’s still listed as a Bishop and gets a monthly payment from the Church. Where he is now, is unknown.
Sexual violence on GUAM, of course, did not begin with Apuron and not it is over: accused of pedophilia by several generations of priests. And to Apuron all complaints were ignored.
The charges put forward against father Louis Bruyere. A native of Minnesota, arrived on GUAM in 1948 after the expulsion from the Catholic Seminary for the attempted molestation of boys. He always was in possession of a camera, and the local called him “Louis Laklak” — a word from the language of the Chamorro, indicating the fingering. He seems more likely to set foot on the path of sin — the sexual offences he was accused of at least 132 people, both men and women.
The story of Leo Tudela, who is now 76 years old, of Broyer lived in their home in the Catholic Church of Santa Teresita, together with about five boys. However, he they are constantly harassed and raped. 13-year-old Tudela were among his victims. In addition, the priest liked to photograph naked boys swim in a pond amidst a jungle during boy scout outings.
Bruyere sent back to Minnesota in 1981 after complaints to the police. After four years it was finally removed from Ministry, although he remained in the care of the Church. After the start of the investigation in 2016, he confessed to molesting 20 children and asked their forgiveness. According to him, he believed that boys like his actions and has repented of their sins to the higher priests, they advised him to pray. Bruyer died in October 2018: he was 97 years old, he was still in Sana’a.
Accused of sexual abuse and father Antonio S. Cruz — the nearest ally of Pujara and also a patron of the young Apuron. In his relation to the lawsuits filed by 15 men, among them the brothers Ramon and Thomas de Plata.
Ramon said that once he is in search of a toilet went to the rectory and saw Cruz and Auron having fun with a boy from his Seminary. He was offered to join, but the young man refused and went into shock. Thomas told me that Bruyer loved photography cruise, while he abused the inmates. He also said that once burned all the photographs found in the Desk of the priest, and then never came back to Church.
Under the protection of Apuron acted and the Holy fathers of lesser rank. One of them was Raymond Cepeda, the parish priest of the Catholic Church and school of Santa Barbara. One of the victims complained to the senior pastor, but he was among those accused of pedophilia. The victim then asked for the Board “above” — to Apuron, who advised to pray as well as to his Deputy, father Adrian Cristobal, who just ignored everything. The latter, as you might guess, was also involved in the crimes, and until 2013, and the victims paid money from donations. Now Cristobal, like his former chief, disappeared from sight.
Cepeda, despite complaints for a long time remained in Sana’a, and after his withdrawal he was still allowed to teach children. Concern about the behavior of men was expressed by former Vice-speaker of the Senate of GUAM B. J. Upton. Cruz. He in the childhood has become the victim of violence on the part of the priest, and then noticed a strange attitude of the Holy father (now deceased) to his godson.
It Cruz in 2010, he became the initiator of the bill, which abolished the Statute of limitations for filing allegations of sexual abuse of children. However, Apuron he actively resisted, personally urging MPs not to allow the document to move. The project in the end still adopted, but with amendments: plaintiffs ordered to undergo a mental health assessment, and if they lost the case, paid all the expenses of the Church. Their lawyers were in danger of losing the license.
For several years the victim did not dare to speak against the clergy, while the first did not speak one of the former altar servers. Statements were then filed, including Walter Dayton and Leo Tudela, began the investigation at the Vatican. All this helped to pass a new law, abolishing the onerous conditions for victims.
However, for most of the defendants earthly retribution will not be: they, along with other resting in a quiet corner of the Catholic cemetery, and the Statute of limitations of crimes has long expired.
One of the still living — father David Kenneth Anderson. In 1982 he suggested 11-year-old Robbie Perez to spend the night in his house at the Church. For a boy followed by five years of violence, which he never told anyone. At the end of this period he fell in love with a priest and confessed to him, but Anderson immediately broke: because of God he must put first.
Perez was heartbroken, it took him years of therapy to stop blaming yourself. “It’s part of being a devout Catholic, to protect the Church. It’s like being a member of the mafia. You know about all sorts of unpleasant things, but you don’t go against the family,” explained Perez, now 48-year-old elementary school teacher in Louisiana.
Anderson, already left GUAM, when meeting with the journalist noted that the current his entourage, among whom also have children, don’t need to know about the charges.
“I was young, this man was young. It was all a long time ago,” said 72-year-old man.
To this day none of the members of the Catholic clergy on GUAM has not been prosecuted for sexual crimes. The local diocese has yet to repeat the path of other American priests and to publish a list of validly convicted of similar crimes.
Help could be kept secret for the public record: by the laws of the Church, the bishops and archbishops must keep records of allegations of sexual violence. However, Anthony Apuron his successor, Archbishop Michael Jude Byrnes, for some reason, nothing left. So far the only explanation for this is: Byrnes heard before leaving Apuron for office blazed a large fire.
“It’s terrible. The sins of the fathers left by children. Church of GUAM, it is important to face the identified evil and recognize it,” — said the new head. And while investigations are ongoing, and are expected to official conclusions, the priests on the island are simply forbidden to be alone with the children.
57-year-old Roland Sondia, the victim of Anthony Apuron in 15 years is a long time concealed the incident. “I still ask myself: why me? he says. — I keep thinking: I could do that he come for me?”
“In those days, Catholic priests and brothers were like God. You questioned their actions,” — says Leo Tudela. Even now, 60 years after the experience, the memories torment him. He still doesn’t understand how grown men could do this to children. And redemption for a rapist, he believes: “We’re all human, so we are given forgiveness, but this man, I don’t think God will forgive him.”
The article is based on material prepared by the Associated Press.