In USA rare prototype Ford Roadster auctioned for $ 7 million

August 5, 2019
В США редчайший прототип родстера Ford выставлен на торги за 7 млн долларов

Auction house Sotheby’s auctioned the unique Ford Roadster, 1965, which is the first of five prototypes of the model GT40 and the only preserved original appearance.

Description lot with his detailed story appeared on the website of the organizer of trading.

Lot is one of the most original and rare specimens of the iconic race car Ford. It was created specifically for Shelby American as a vehicle for testing.

Besides the company’s founder, engineer Carroll Shelby, driving a car was visited by such legendary racers “Formulas-1” as Ken miles and Jim Clark.

The auction will be held in the Californian city of Monterey on August 15. The preliminary estimated cost of the car is between seven and nine million dollars.

