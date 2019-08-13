In USA test manage “armies” of drones (video)
The Ministry of defense announced that included in its structure, the Agency defense advanced research projects Agency (DARPA) is conducting tests with squads of Autonomous drones and ground robots that could help the American army during the fighting.
This writes the tech blog The Verge.
“DARPA is experimenting the use of a group of Autonomous drones and ground robots that could assist in military missions”, — stated in the message.
The publication notes that in the Agency we hope later to use up to 250 drones at the same time.
A series of tests in June was the second of six planned.
In addition, over the next few years, the Ministry plans to conduct more complex tests with drones.
According to the us military, the use of Autonomous drones will help the army to gain intelligence information concerning the area where the enemy is, particularly in urban areas where it is difficult to see in the far distance.
As previously reported “FACTS”, strategic reconnaissance drones, the U.S. air force was used already in Ukraine, they have repeatedly monitored the situation near the front lines in the Donbass, and also admingranitse in the Crimea. It was noted that their main task is intelligence. Drones can capture the accumulation of military equipment and troops on a fairly large area. Then, on the basis of these data the strategy and tactics of warfare. And with the help of drones explores the gradual militarization of the Crimea.
