In USA wild cat attacked a woman and child
In the US, the mother and child suffered from the attacks of a wild cat. The incident occurred in Bloomington (Illinois) last week, TV channel
As noted, a Caracal (wild cat) attacked a six year old child. However, the boy’s mother was able to ward off the animal. In the video you can notice a small red cat, more like a trot.
“What the hell is this? This creature is walking around, reminiscent of a lynx,” he said. Nearby, a woman was advised to call rescuers.
After some time to the place of profit police officers. Aggressive animal attacked one of the guards and the animal control. Militiamen remained nothing how to shoot the predator.
Meanwhile, the child and the woman received bites and scratches. Victims hospitalized for observation.
Earlier it was reported that in the English County of West Midlands fearless cat ambushed staffordshirskiy bull Terrier and his master. To help the man with the dog came a passer-by who tried to banish the aggressive cat. But he cheated first and ran to a safe distance, and then launched a new attack.