In Utah crashed bus with tourists: 4 people killed, 15 were seriously injured. PHOTO
In Utah, on the road near the National Park of Bryce Canyon, crashed a bus with foreign tourists. In the accident 4 people were killed and at least 15 injured, police said.
The bus crashed into a guardrail and rolled onto his side, writes Fox News. The accident occurred about 11:30 a.m. near the rest stops on the highway 7 miles (11 km) from the entrance to the Park.
Photos from County Sheriff’s office Garfield show that the upper part of the white bus severely crumpled, large metal plate lying on the side of the road near traffic signs.
All 30 people who were on the bus, including the driver, were injured. At least 7 of them are in critical condition, reported Fox News a press-the Secretary of the County Sheriff’s Department Garfield Denise Dastrup.
A highway patrol Utah wrote on Twitter that 12 to 15 people received “serious injuries” and that the tourists on the bus “spoke Chinese.” Another 10 people suffered injuries, the severity ranging from “minor to serious”.
The victims were sent to three hospitals. The representative of Memorial hospital Intermountain Garfield tweeted that in a small establishment in a tiny town Garfield memorial hospital received 17 patients. Of these, three people were in critical condition, 11 in serious and three in satisfactory. Patients were also taken to cedar city and St. George.
Police urged civilians to stay away from the area near state route No. 12 Utah (SR-12), while there were a few ambulances and rescue teams. Dastrup said the cause of the accident is not yet known, but the bus was “seriously damaged”.
According to the web site of the national Park Service in Bryce Canyon, the world’s largest concentration of irregular pillars of rock called hoodoos. The Park, located about 300 miles (over 480 km) South of salt lake city, attracts over 2 million visitors a year.