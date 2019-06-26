In Utah mysteriously disappeared student, the police are asking for help. PHOTO
Police Department salt lake city (ut) published photos of 23-year-old Mackenzie Lueck that were made a few hours before the disappearance of women.
Photos taken by security cameras at the international airport in salt lake city, Luek with a black backpack and purse out of the airport around 2 a.m. on Monday, June 17. The woman arrived at the airport after attending the funeral of a family member in California. After the plane landed about 1:00 in the morning on 17 June, she sent a message to his mother, after that, there was no information, writes CNN.
The other picture shows how the woman rolls her suitcase near the carousel at baggage claim. According to police, it was just a few minutes before she called the car using the Lyft app and asked me to take her to hatch Park, located in the North salt lake city. Landed Lueck, Lyft driver have continued and picked up several other passengers, and the girl has since disappeared.
“Mackenzie hatch in the Park met a man in the car. Lyft driver left her in the Park with this man. According to him, Mackenzie at that moment did not look depressed or stressed”, — told reporters the chief of police of salt lake-Tim Tim Doubt.
Police have not identified the make or model of car and has not established the identity of the man who met Luc in the Park. Moreover, the police do not even know the sex of this person.
The company Lyft confirmed that the app has not fixed any violations or deviations from route during a trip Luek. According to the company, the driver continued to work immediately after he delivered the girl to the Park.
“We actively help law enforcement agencies in their investigation,” the company said.
On the morning of 23 June Lueck missed a flight to Los Angeles, also she missed her midterm exam in College.
A friend of the missing woman Ashley fine said Lueck “extremely responsible.”
“She would never miss your midterm exam or something like that,“ said fine.
According to her, Luc lives near Trolley square, she has roommates, but she hasn’t been in touch with them.
“I don’t know why she drove North to salt lake city about 2 o’clock in the morning. It is very, very suspicious and dangerous,” said fine.
According to police, the phone Luek was disabled from June 17, to establish his whereabouts have not yet succeeded. Although no evidence of causing the woman harm was detected, Doubt said that “because of the circumstances of the case, we want to make sure she’s all right.”
“Mackenzie, we encourage you to contact the police Department salt lake city or law enforcement Agency in the region where you are. We want to make sure that you’re safe, and we will respect your wishes,” said Doubt saying that sometimes missing people don’t want near them.
Police are asking anyone with information about Luek, call: 801-799-4420.