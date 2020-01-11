In Utah sparked a major scandal because of the license plate with an appeal to deport immigrants
Can the license plate on which is written a personal statement about the illegal immigrants that cross the line? In the state of Utah to decide this issue, writes Fox News.
On Friday, January 10, representatives of the state of Utah announced that they had gathered because of the license plate with the inscription DЕPORTМ to decide whether it violates state rules.
“Not sure, how was this meeting. We are really very surprised,” said Tammy Kikuchi, a spokeswoman for the State tax Commission of Utah, who oversees the DMV of the state, reports The Salt Lake Tribune.
She confirmed that the license plate was approved in 2015.
A resident of salt lake city, Matt of Piacenza saw the sign and decided to post a photo to Twitter, asking the question, does this mark the fundamental principles of the Commission.
According to Deseret News, in salt lake city this post has attracted the attention of several senators for the state tax Commission.
Many commentators agreed that the sign was “offensive”, “appalling”.
Other users claimed that this may be a consequence of freedom of speech the First amendment.
The Utah law States that car number should not be “contempt, ridicule or superiority of race, religion, deity, ethnic heritage or political affiliation”.
“I think in Utah there is a wide range of views when it comes to the immigration issue, and that’s good,” said Pacenza, reports Deseret News.
“I think it’s good to live in a place where we can freely Express their opinion and have different views on difficult issues, but it seems to me that license plates are the wrong place for this,” she added.
In the last few years, the Tax Commission of the state of Utah banned the requests for such rooms, as 3MERL0T, 4TWENTY and KKKADEN.
The Commission also rejects requests for license plates that are vulgar, sexual, offensive, or negative.
We will remind, earlier it became known that the Agency of immigration and customs enforcement (ICE) can track the location of a car license plate in real time. The Agency received access to a database of car number plates in the USA.