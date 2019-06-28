In Uzbekistan fell attraction, there are victims: the time of the incident was caught on video

В Узбекистане обрушился аттракцион, есть жертвы: момент ЧП попал на видео

In Uzbekistan in the town of Dzhizak in the Park “Istiqlol” broken ride and fell right during the movement. At this moment it is occupied.

In the Uzbek emergencies Ministry confirmed the incident, Russian media writes.

At the scary footage shows how attraction is broken in half and hits the ground. Screams, collapsed to the booth with the people there and then run up other Park visitors. According to eyewitnesses, killed 19-year-old girl.

As he wrote, “FACTS”, in March 2018 in Georgia ski resort Gudauri broken lift. Many were injured.

Then the cause of the accident on the cable car was the human factor. According to experts, the incident occurred due to operator error, which was acted improperly after a voltage drop.

