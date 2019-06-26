In Venezuela prevented a coup d’état
Venezuelan authorities prevented another attempt of a coup. This was stated by the Minister of communication and information of Venezuela, Jorge Rodriguez, reports TASS.
According to Rodriguez, the opponents had planned to release the ex-defense Minister of Venezuela Raul Badola, declaring him President of the country, to take control of weapons depots and military airport in Caracas. With the help of foreign mercenaries, they also wanted to kill the country’s leader Nicolas Maduro.
He noted that as evidence, there are videos which show the transfer of weapons and money for these purposes.
Recall mass protests in Venezuela against President Nicolas Maduro started on January 21, shortly after the oath of office. Then the head of the National Assembly, controlled by the opposition, Juan Guido illegally declared himself interim head of state. As the head of state recognized by the US and several countries in Latin America and Europe. Later, Guido admitted that his attempt of an armed coup in the country failed.