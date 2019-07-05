In Venezuela, security forces since the beginning of the year killed 7 thousand people — UN
On Friday, July 5, the UN high Commissioner for human rights Michelle Bachelet will present in new York its report on the situation in Venezuela. Ms. Bachelet visited the country in June to see how the rights of the person in conditions of deep political and economic crisis. As already reported “FACTS” in Venezuela from January 2019 established the actual dual power. Parliament speaker Huang Guido declared himself interim President of the country. Elected through direct elections the head of state, Nicolas Maduro has refused to resign and cast his faithful army and police to suppress mass protests. Guido found support in the United States, Canada and most EU countries, as well as a number of Latin American countries. Russia, China, Turkey, Cuba support Maduro.
Even before the publication of the Bachelet report the United Nations released the shocking figures. Operations security, which from the beginning carried out security forces loyal to Maduro in Venezuela killed at least 7,000 people! The Maduro government claims that these people resisted the police. According to the UN, most of them were arrested without trial and killed. “The number of murders without trial by security forces, is shockingly high”, — reads the statement of the United Nations.
The United Nations calls on Maduro to stop this gross violation of political, social, civil and economic rights in Venezuela. The Maduro government has not reacted to the UN statement.
