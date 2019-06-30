In Venezuela’s military, accused of involvement in the coup attempt died in custody (PHOTO)

Captain Rafael Acosta arévalo, who was arrested for coup attempt in Venezuela, died in custody,reported on Saturday evening, the General Prosecutor of the Republic.

“The Prosecutor General appointed a Prosecutor of the Metropolitan district of Caracas specializing in human rights to carry out the necessary procedural acts to establish the cause of death and responsible for her if they were”, – TASS quoted a Ministry statement posted on Twitter.

Previously, the attorney arévalo Alonso Medina ROA, said that his client died. According to the lawyer, the cause of his death was torture, the effects of which were visible when the detainee is brought to court.

The leader of the Venezuelan opposition Juan Guido called the Council on human rights of the UN, the inter-American Commission on human rights and the international criminal court to investigate the incident involving “an independent international panel of forensic scientists”.

The President of neighboring Colombia, active vystupaya against the government of Maduro Nicolas, Ivan Duque urged the international community to end the regime of the head of Venezuela after reports of death from torture of the Venezuelan officer. “The world must put an end to this dictatorship,” wrote Duque on Twitter.

The head of Colombia said that his country endorsed “the condemnation and rejection of the death of captain Rafael Acosta, Aravali, which was caused by torture during his detention”.

We will remind, on Wednesday, the Minister of communication and information Bolivarian Republic Jorge Rodriguez said that the authorities had prevented a coup attempt, which was to be taken on 23 and 24 June, and included the assassination of President Nicolas Maduro. According to the Minister, Guido knew and supported the plans.