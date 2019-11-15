In Venice, introduced the state of emergency, allocated 20 million Euro for liquidation of consequences of flooding (PHOTO)

The government of Italy has provided for the allocation of 20 million euros for the initial phase of the liquidation of consequences of floods in Venice associated with the “high water”. As reported on Thursday, the Agency ANSA, the amount specified in the special decree about introduction of state of emergency, which was adopted at an emergency meeting of the Council of Ministers.

The city is in a critical situation in connection with a record over the last half century the level of “high water”, which reached almost 190 cm This resulted in the flooding of 80% of the city including the Central square of St. Mark, where the water level exceeded one meter. Water penetrated into the crypt of the Basilica of the IX century. The city authorities estimated the damage from the disaster, which could reach one billion euros.

As reported on Thursday after visiting the city, Prime Minister of Italy, Giuseppe Conte, the government would allocate additional funds for compensation to citizens of losses. “For individuals there are 5 thousand euros, for companies and shops is 20 thousand euros. In the future we plan to consider other cases and to assess the damages for future compensation,” he said.

Before this statement, Conte held a meeting in the Prefecture of Venice with the participation of the Minister of infrastructure and transport Paola de Micheli, Governor of the Veneto region Luca ZAIA and mayor Luigi Brugnaro.

In connection with the flood 15 November canceled classes in all educational institutions of Venice. On Friday, a “red” alert level is stored in several areas of the city, “orange” – on the territory of the Autonomous province of Bolzano, part of the region of Friuli – Venezia-Giulia and in most of the regions of Veneto, Lombardy and Tuscany. The “yellow” alert level remains in the regions Lazio, Abruzzo, Marche, Umbria, Molise, in some parts of Emilia Romagna, Lombardy, Friuli, Tuscany, Venice, and Liguria.

On the island Pellestrina in Venice confirmed the death of two people. One of them was 78-year-old man. He died in podtoplentsam the house electric shock. Also from-for short circuit there have been several fires.

“High water” – typical Venetian phenomenon, which is located on small Islands and embankments in the lagoon on the Adriatic as a “cushion”. During seasonal high tides, which depend on the lunar cycle and exacerbated by climatic phenomena such as rain and wind, the Venice is immersed in water. The rise in sea levels up to 130 cm is considered to be generally non-critical, but exceeding that level can cause serious problems for the city, a UNESCO world heritage of humanity by UNESCO.