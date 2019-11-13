In Venice there was the strongest in a century flood: impressive video
In Venice, a result of heavy rains caused flooding, is ambitious even by the standards of this Italian city, where such natural disasters occur regularly.
The water level in Venice according to the Guardian, reached a record over the past 53 years the level of 187 centimeters. Flooded more than 80 percent of the city, including the historic center.
The mayor of Venice, Luigi Brugnaro declared a state of emergency and requested the assistance of the government. He believes that the consequences of global climate change.
The most severe flooding in modern history of Venice happened in 1966. The water level then rose to 194 centimeters.
#hightide #AcquaAlta #Venezia #venice pic.twitter.com/OGd0l8zI0m
— Vera Mantengoli (@VeraMantengoli) November 12, 2019
In September, I wrote “FACTS”, the worst flooding was observed in Spain.
