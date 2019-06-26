In Vienna, a powerful explosion brought down several floors in two buildings: the first photos

В Вене мощный взрыв обрушил несколько этажей в двух домах: первые фото

Wednesday, June 26, in Vienna, a powerful explosion occurred. Ruined several floors of two houses, standing side by side in the fourth district of the Austrian capital. According to preliminary data, exploded household gas. Of the attack it is not.

City officials reported four wounded needed hospitalization. Several people received minor injuries. Medical assistance was provided on the spot.

Near the destroyed houses working firefighters and medics.

