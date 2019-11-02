In Vietnam have arrested two people in the case of the death of 39 migrants in Essex (PHOTO)

Vietnamese police arrested two people on suspicion of involvement in the deaths of 39 migrants, whose bodies were found in a trailer in the English County of Essex, on 23 October, said Reuters, citing a statement by the law enforcement officers of Vietnam.

The Prime Minister of Vietnam Nguyen Xuan Phuc on October 26 ordered an investigation into the possible illegal movement of people and ordered the Ministry of foreign Affairs to monitor the situation and cooperate with the relevant British authorities to establish the identity of the victims. Nguyen Xuan Phuc pointed out that the first results of audits should be presented on 5 November.

Local police, according to the Agency, initiated a criminal investigation in connection with the discovery of 39 bodies of migrants in Essex after ten Vietnamese families announced the missing of their relatives, expressing concern that they might be among discovered in the English County of the deceased. Several people also were called to testify in the case.

Police said that the investigation will also examine the materials on several similar incidents that have occurred over the past five years.

On 23 October, in the English County of Essex, the police discovered the refrigerator with 39 bodies of migrants who died from hypothermia, because the temperature inside the truck was minus 25 degrees. The truck arrived in the UK on the ferry from the Belgian port of Zeebrugge, reminds TASS.

Currently in custody are two suspected of involvement in the death of migrants. October 26, the police of Ireland was detained at Dublin man that delivered the trailer to the Belgian port of Zeebrugge, where it went by ferry to the UK.

23 Oct in Essex detained the driver of the truck – a 25-year resident of Northern Ireland Maurice Robinson, delivered the trailer to grace the port of Purfleet. So far, only Robinson had been charged. Three more detainees were released on bail until mid-November.

First it was reported that all the victims were Chinese citizens. Prime Minister Boris Johnson in his Twitter wrote that “shocked by this tragic incident.” “I get regular reports and the Ministry of internal Affairs will work closely with Essex police, we exactly what happened,” he said.

A few days later, six Vietnamese families appealed to his country’s Embassy in the UK asking for help. They reported the disappearance of their relatives after received from them a farewell SMS. Several Vietnamese families reported to the Embassy that their loved ones, the arrival of which they have been waiting for days, stopped to get in touch with early Wednesday morning, just the time when the bodies were discovered in a truck in Essex. Just missing persons, which collects VietHome human rights organization, counts more than 20 citizens of Vietnam.

Britain sent Vietnam a package of documents on the case about the discovery of 39 bodies in a truck in Essex, among whom could be citizens of Vietnam.