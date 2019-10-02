In Virginia, a police officer passed illegal immigration and lost his job
A police officer from Virginia was suspended from work after he has transferred the suspect immigrant without documentation of Federal immigration authorities after a traffic accident, which happened in September of this year.
Police Department the Fairfax County did not name the officer, in a statement issued on October 1, but said that the incident occurred on September 21, when officer sent to a call because of a car accident, writes Fox News.
The police officer reported that one of the parties to the accident had no driver’s license Virginia, and decided to check it on the database of the Department of motor vehicles in the state. The test showed that the driver was a violation because he did not attend a hearing on deportation.
The officer checked the warrant and notified officials about the immigration and customs enforcement (that is, in fact, passed immigrant in ICE).
Agent ICE was nearby and arrived on the scene. The officer reported that the immigrant does not have a driver’s license and handed it to a Federal agent.
In 2007, the police Department, the Fairfax County has adopted a policy that prohibits employees to confirm the immigration status of a person and detain him solely on the basis of civil immigration violations.
“This is a sad issue, the officer was confused — said the chief of police Edwin Ennis, Jr. — We practiced a lot on this issue. This is the first case when the error occurred, and the officer punished.”
Three hours later, the driver was released from Federal prison, he was ordered to wear an electronic monitor on his ankle. Rosslare apologized for the incident and ordered an internal investigation after learning about it.
“Our district is one of the most diverse in the country, and no one should think that FCPD is acting as an agent of civil immigration for ICE,” said he.
According to Rosler, the officer worked in the Department for several years. He added that the officer unintentionally violated the policy of the Department for cooperation with agents of the immigration service. According to him, the police will have to undergo remedial training.