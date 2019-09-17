In Virginia, the man himself took birth from the wife after she refused to put her in hospital
In the hospital sent home a pregnant woman with her husband because it was not time yet. But four hours later the child was born at home, right in the bathroom.
Leo Bienaime took the photo a few seconds after the birth of her son.
“Everyone who we showed photos, told the same thing: “Wait… why in the background of the shampoo?, says Leo. Because the birth occurred at home . Don’t try it again.”
The couple said they turned to the naval medical center in Portsmouth on 23 August at about 08:30 PM, but sent them home.
“I was told that I should come to the hospital when the start such fights, when I won’t be able to walk or speak,” said Leo’s wife, Lee Anne.
The woman claimed to have a high level of pain tolerance, and the couple went home.
“If I could do it again, I would have just sat in the waiting room and never left. We’d pitched there tent. We would lit the fire. We’d just made camp”, — said in jest, Leo WTKR.
If Anne continued to go back and forth and at some point, said he already feels the head of his son. The woman wanted to wait for the professionals, but could no longer. She went to the bath, and her husband called 911. In less than four hours after returning home the little Joachim was born.
“I had to let instinct take over and simply get rid of the emotions,” said Lee Anne.
Fortunately, mother and son were fine.
“We have a healthy baby, healthy baby, so I blame the medical staff,” said Lee Anne. “I feel that if things had gone otherwise, it would be a different story.”
Lee Ann encourages other mothers to follow their instincts and protect yourself.
Her husband, Leo said he would tell the story to the end of his life.
