In Virginia, the road suddenly collapsed, completely engulfing the car. PHOTO
Rescuers in Virginia was pulled from a wrecked car suddenly formed hole in the road. A parked car fell into it completely.
The road failed on 4 July in Dale city, absorbing the red car, which at that time, fortunately, no one was there, says Fox News.
“This is crazy, we bought a house here in 1984, and nothing like that on this road from that moment has not happened,” said living near the failed section of the road Marlene Brembo.
Photos published by the police Department of Prince William, show how the rescuers down into the pit to attach the machine to the tap, and then a tow truck lifted a wrecked car and put it back on the road.
Officials of the Department of transportation of the Commonwealth of Virginia reported that the cause of the destruction of the road, most likely, was a record rainfall.
According to them, under road pipe carried the flow of water and formed a failure.
Officials said that the road repair will take about a week.